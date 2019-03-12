Snowfall In Manali, Dalhousie; Rain In Most Parts Of Himachal

Cities | | Updated: March 12, 2019 15:21 IST
Snowfall In Manali, Dalhousie; Rain In Most Parts Of Himachal

Kalpaand Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti also experienced snowfall.


Shillong: 

A western disturbance over Himachal Pradesh brought more snowfall to popular destinations Manali and Dalhousie on Tuesday, and lashed the state capital with rain.

The minimum temperature was 3.3 degrees Celsius, while it was minus 3.8 degrees in Manali and 2.1 degrees in Dalhousie in Chamba district.

Manali and Dalhousie saw 9cm and 2cm snowfall, respectively.

"Higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu, Shimla, Sirmaur and Chamba districts have been experiencing moderate snowfall since Monday, while mid and lower hills are experiencing rain," said a Met official.

Kalpa and Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti have also experienced snowfall. Keylong was the coldest place in the state with a low of minus eight degrees, while it was minus 3.6 degrees in Kalpa.

The Met said the western disturbance -- storm system originating from the Mediterranean-Caspian Sea region and moving across the Afghanistan-Pakistan region -- would start withdrawing by Wednesday.

 

