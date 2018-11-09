Six Dead, 13 Injured In Uttar Pradesh Road Accident

Cities | | Updated: November 09, 2018 19:06 IST
Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh: 

At least six people were killed and 13 seriously injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Gunnaur district today.

The head-on collision took place between a Bolero and a Roadways bus. The bus was heading towards Delhi while the SUV was moving towards Nanital. As many as 19 people were in the SUV when the accident occurred.

 
The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

 

The district police rushed to the spot and the injured were sent to a Moradabad hospital.

Police sub-inspector Yamuna Prasad cited low visibility due to fog as the main reason for the accident.

Investigation into the accident is underway.

