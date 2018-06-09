Sikh Holy Book Guru Granth Sahib Desecrated In Punjab Village, Investigations Underway The incident came to the fore when a group of women devotees entered the Gurdwara Singh Shaheeda and spotted the scattered pages of the holy book.

Share EMAIL PRINT Police have registered a case of sacrilege and started an investigation in the matter (Representational) Ropar (Punjab): Tension prevailed in this district of Punjab after pages of holy Guru Granth Sahib were found torn at Dangli village near Ropar this morning.



The incident came to the fore when a group of women devotees entered the Gurdwara Singh Shaheeda and spotted the scattered pages of the holy book, the police said.



The villagers rushed to the place of worship and informed the police.



The police have registered a case of sacrilege and started an investigation in the matter.



A team comprising SSP Rupnagar Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu, DSP Manvir Singh Bajwa and area SHO Rajpal Singh reached the village along with a forensic team.



Mr Sandhu said the CCTV cameras installed around the gurdwara could not capture the incident as there was a power shutdown in the area.



He, however, said an in-depth probe would be conducted in the matter.



