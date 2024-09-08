7 Police Teams, 500 Cameras: How Cops Tracked Down Missing Noida Boys

Fearful of being scolded after they failed a test, two students ran away from a Noida school after their parents were called in to discuss their poor grades. Police found the children in Delhi after scanning over 500 CCTV cameras in the area.

Senior police officer Manish Kumar Mishra said that on Thursday, Aryan Chaurasia and Nitin Dhyan of Uttarakhand Public School in Sector-56 were told by their class teacher that that they had scored low marks in an internal exam.

After handing them their test sheets, the teacher asked them to get them signed by their parents and bring them along the next day. Scared that they will get scolded for their poor performance, the two planned to run away from the school. The pair went missing soon after the school day ended.

When the children did not reach home from school, their parents complained to the police. A missing person report was registered and an investigation was started.

Seven police teams were formed and over 500 CCTV cameras around the school and its surrounding areas were scanned.

The students were seen in the CCTV cameras installed at the school gate and near Modi Mall in Sector 25.

Police officer dressed in plain clothes along with uniformed police were deployed for the search. The boys were finally found in Anand Vihar in Delhi, nearly 40 kilometres away.

The boy's parents felicitated the police teams while Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh counseled the two children and their parents.