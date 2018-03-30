Rs 2 Coin Removed From 5-Year-Old Girl's Throat In Nashik

Vaishnavi Mali, a resident of Maharashtra's Manmad town, was given a Rs 2 coin by her grandfather so she could go buy a chocolate. Vaishnavi was playing with the coin when she put it in her mouth and it got stuck in her throat.
The coin was removed after a telescopic surgery was performed on Vaishnavi. "I along with surgeon Sachin Pawar and Dr Siddharth Shelke performed a telescopic surgery on Vaishnavi and removed the coin from her throat," Mr Gangurde told news agency Press Trust of India.