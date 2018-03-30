Rs 2 Coin Removed From 5-Year-Old Girl's Throat In Nashik Vaishnavi was playing with the coin when she put it in her mouth and it got stuck in her throat.

57 Shares EMAIL PRINT Doctors had to perform telescopic surgery to remove the coin from the girl's throat (Representational) Nashik, Maharashtra: Doctors at a Nashik hospital saved a 5-year-old girl's life after she accidentally got a Rs 2 coin stuck in her throat.



Vaishnavi Mali, a resident of Maharashtra's Manmad town, was given a Rs 2 coin by her grandfather so she could go buy a chocolate. Vaishnavi was playing with the coin when she put it in her mouth and it got stuck in her throat.



She was rushed to Manmad's sub-district civil hospital when her parents found out what happened, where doctors referred her to the civil hospital in Nashik, according to the head of the Ear-Nose and Throat department at the hospital, Sanjay Gangurde.



The coin was removed after a telescopic surgery was performed on Vaishnavi. "I along with surgeon Sachin Pawar and Dr Siddharth Shelke performed a telescopic surgery on Vaishnavi and removed the coin from her throat," Mr Gangurde told news agency Press Trust of India.



Doctors at a Nashik hospital saved a 5-year-old girl's life after she accidentally got a Rs 2 coin stuck in her throat.Vaishnavi Mali, a resident of Maharashtra's Manmad town, was given a Rs 2 coin by her grandfather so she could go buy a chocolate. Vaishnavi was playing with the coin when she put it in her mouth and it got stuck in her throat. She was rushed to Manmad's sub-district civil hospital when her parents found out what happened, where doctors referred her to the civil hospital in Nashik, according to the head of the Ear-Nose and Throat department at the hospital, Sanjay Gangurde.The coin was removed after a telescopic surgery was performed on Vaishnavi. "I along with surgeon Sachin Pawar and Dr Siddharth Shelke performed a telescopic surgery on Vaishnavi and removed the coin from her throat," Mr Gangurde told news agency Press Trust of India.