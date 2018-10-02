Revised Dearness Allowance For Puducherry Government Employees From July

Puducherry administration will also increase the DA from seven to nine per cent, says CMO.

The Puducherry government today announced that all employees would be paid enhanced dearness allowance retrospectively from July this year along with the salaries due for the current month.

The increased allowance would entail an additional expenditure of Rs 2.4 crore for the government every month, a release from the office of the Chief Minister said.

It said the Centre had already increased the DA from this July from seven to nine per cent.

Toeing the line of the Central government order, Puducherry administration would also increase the dearness allowance from seven to nine per cent, the release said.

