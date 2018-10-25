Rameswaram Municipality Worker Ends Life On Being Denied Salary Arrears

A note by the dead man states the civic officials had demanded a bribe to release his salary arrears and so he is taking the extreme step, the police said

Cities | | Updated: October 25, 2018 21:51 IST
The tractor driver committed suicide by hanging himself at home, police said. (Representational)

Rameswaram: 

A 50-year-old tractor driver working for the municipality in the city allegedly committed suicide in his house by hanging himself, police said today.

Nagarajan left behind a note purportedly written by him, saying he was taking the extreme step since the civic officials had demanded a bribe to release his salary arrears, the police said.

The note blamed the commissioner of the municipality Veeramuthukumar and sanitary inspector Ayappan for the death, they said.

The other employees of the civic body blocked a road, demanding the arrest of the officials, the police added.

 

