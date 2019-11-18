Rajasthan Groom Takes Helicopter Ride To Wedding

Rajasthan groom said he expressed his dream to his family members and they agreed (Representational)

To make the marriage memorable, a groom instead of riding a horse, as per tradition hired a helicopter to reach the wedding venue in Gangapur city in Rajasthan.

The groom Aseef Khan said he was to marry Shabnam on Sunday. He always wanted to reach the wedding venue in a helicopter. "I expressed my dream to my family members, and they agreed," Mr Khan said.

Thousands of villagers had gathered at a school ground to see the groom arrive in a helicopter. Mr Khan's would-be in-laws gave him a warm welcome as the chopper landed.

Mr Khan spent Rs 4.84 lakh on hiring the helicopter service and paid Rs 30,000 to the state Public Works Department (PWD) for building a helipad in the village.

The groom also had to pay Rs 2,000 to the village council for arranging fire brigade, and Rs 2,000 for hiring medical ambulance, if required.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.