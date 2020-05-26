Rajasthan's Churu Sizzles At 50 Degree Celsius Amid Severe Heatwave

Bikaner, Gangangar, Kota and Jaipur recorded maximum temperatures of 47.4 degree Celsius (File)

Severe heatwave conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan on Tuesday, with the mercury touching 50 degree Celsius in Churu district.

This is the second-highest maximum temperature recorded in Churu district in the month of May in the last 10 years. The district had recorded a high of 50.2 degree Celsius on May 19, 2016, according to the weather officials.

Bikaner, Gangangar, Kota and Jaipur recorded maximum temperatures of 47.4 degrees Celsius, 47 degrees Celsius, 46.5 degrees Celsius and 45 degree Celsius, respectively, it said.

The weather office has predicted severe heat wave conditions in Churu, Bikaner, Hanumangarh and Ganganagar districts during the next 24 hours.

