Man Allegedly Rapes Woman In Front Of Her Son In Punjab

A woman was allegedly raped in front of her 2-year-old son in Ludhiana district of Punjab, the police said on Thursday. The unidentified man scaled the wall of the woman's house and committed the crime, they said.

The woman in her complaint said the accused thrashed and raped her on Wednesday night at her Kundanpuri house, the police said.

The woman alleged that the accused returned to her house to repeat the crime but she called for help.

The neighbours gathered at the spot but the accused fled. They informed the woman's husband who was not at the house.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The police have not yet identified the accused.

Earlier this year, a 45-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her 30-year-old son in the presence of her grandson.

