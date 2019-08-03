Punjab Man Kills 5 Of Family, Including 3-Year-Old. Then Shoots Himself

Sandeep Singh, 27, allegedly killed five members of his family. (Representational image)

A man killed five members of his family, including his three-year-old niece, before committing suicide in Punjab, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Nathuwal village near Moga on Friday night, a police official said.

Sandeep Singh, 27, allegedly shot dead his grandmother, father, mother, sister and her three-year-old daughter and later shot himself, the official said. Only his grandfather survived the attack; he is being treated at a hospital, they said.

The reason for the shooting is yet to be ascertained.

