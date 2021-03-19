Amarinder Singh Calls Top Cop After 'Horrific' Shooting In Punjab's Moga

Amarinder Singh spoke with Punjab's DGP to ensure a speedy investigation into the "horrific incident"

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh spoke with the top cop in Punjab today after two women were shot and left to die by the roadside in Punjab's Moga district on Thursday evening. "Such offenders will be sternly dealt with," the Chief Minister said later in a tweet.

The two women, who were still unidentified, were sitting in the accused, Gurveer Singh's car, in Nihal Singh Wala town in Punjab's Moga district.

Gurveer Singh allegedly pushed the first woman out of his car, while another one tried to escape from the vehicle. He then allegedly fired at them with his revolver. What prompted the suspect to open fire at the women was still not clear, the police said.

He left the two seriously-injured women, who were around 25 years old, on the roadside, sat in his vehicle and drove away, according to police.

Some passersby saw the two injured women and took them to a hospital nearby, from where they were referred to the Guru Gobind Singh College and Hospital in Faridkot.

The two women later died of their injuries, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Nihal Singh Wala town) Parsan Singh said.

Police said efforts are on to arrest the accused.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted this afternoon saying that he has directed Punjab's top cop or DGP to ensure a speedy investigation into the "horrific incident".

More details awaited.

