Punjab Industrialist Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances

The body of a 22-year-old industrialist was found Thursday inside his car parked along the roadside near a private university in Hardaspur village, police said.

Jaskaran Singh, owned a machine tools factory in Jalandhar district, a police officer said.

The body was found lying on the back seat of the car belonging to the victim, he added.

Sharanjit Singh, elder brother of the victim, told police that Jaskaran Singh had drinking habits.

Police were yet to ascertain if liquor caused Jaskaran Singh's death. They said the exact cause of death will be known only after getting the post-mortem report.

Jaskaran Singh had left on Wednesday from his house in his car to know about the well-being of a friend's ailing mother.

When he did not turn up till late in Wednesday evening, we started searching for him and rang up his mobile repeatedly but it was switched off, the elder brother told the police.

The body was spotted this morning and later handed over to the family after post-mortem.

The police officer said a case under Section 174 of CrPC (unnatural death) was registered in this connection and the matter is being probed.

