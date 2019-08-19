Probe After Video Shows 2 Bodies Kept In Rock Salt At Maharashtra Morgue

The police have written a letter to dean of the hospital to verify the incident.

The Maharashtra Police are verifying an alleged incident where bodies of two teenagers were found kept in rock salt at the morgue of a state-run hospital in Jalgaon, allegedly to "bring them back to life".

The police have written a letter to dean of the hospital to verify the incident, an official said on Sunday.

"As the bodies were in the possession of the hospital, we cannot confirm the incident," said MIDC police station inspector Ranjeet Shirsath.

He, however, confirmed to have written a letter to verify the incident.

A video that has been widely circulated on social media websites shows the bodies of two teenagers immersed in rock salt weighing more than a quintal, another official said, adding it might have been done in hope to bring them back to life.

The dead, both residents of Master Colony in Jalgaon, had drowned in a pond on Friday evening, he said.

"Their bodies were sent for postmortem on the same night but what happened in the hospital's mortuary is not known," said the official.

The last rites of the teenagers were performed by their family members on Saturday morning, he added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.