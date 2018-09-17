Petrol And Diesel Association In Jharkhand Calls For Strike On October 1

The prices of petrol and diesel in Jharkhand are currently Rs. 80.80 and Rs. 77.85 per litre respectively with a 22 per cent VAT.

Cities | | Updated: September 17, 2018 19:21 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Petrol And Diesel Association In Jharkhand Calls For Strike On October 1

The association has demanded a decrease in the Value Added Tax. (Representational)

Ranchi: 

The Jharkhand Petrol and Diesel Association will go on a strike on October 1 against the rising fuel prices.

"We have called a strike on October 1 against the rising prices of petrol and diesel. In Jharkhand, there are 1,195 petrol pumps and 500 have witnessed a decrease in sales," said Ashok Kumar Singh, the association's President.

"Around 50,000 to 60,000 kilo litres sale of diesel has decreased in the state. Earlier it was around 2 lakh kilo litres," he added.

The association has demanded a decrease in the Value Added Tax (VAT).

The prices of petrol and diesel in Jharkhand are currently Rs. 80.80 and Rs. 77.85 per litre respectively with a 22 per cent VAT.

The association has sought time to meet Chief Minister Raghubar Das on September 20.

Last week, Mr Das had said decreasing the VAT on diesel was not possible as the money generated from it was used for development.

The rising prices have forced the Ranchi Bus Association to increase the bus fares up to Rs. 30.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jharkhand Petrol and Diesel AssociationStrike against rising fuel pricesChief Minister Raghubar Das

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Narendra ModiTamil NewsNews in BanglaPetrol PriceLive TVAsia Cup 2018Train StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytmHyundai Santro

................................ Advertisement ................................