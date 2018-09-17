Petrol And Diesel Association In Jharkhand Calls For Strike On October 1

The association has demanded a decrease in the Value Added Tax. (Representational)

The Jharkhand Petrol and Diesel Association will go on a strike on October 1 against the rising fuel prices.

"We have called a strike on October 1 against the rising prices of petrol and diesel. In Jharkhand, there are 1,195 petrol pumps and 500 have witnessed a decrease in sales," said Ashok Kumar Singh, the association's President.

"Around 50,000 to 60,000 kilo litres sale of diesel has decreased in the state. Earlier it was around 2 lakh kilo litres," he added.

The association has demanded a decrease in the Value Added Tax (VAT).

The prices of petrol and diesel in Jharkhand are currently Rs. 80.80 and Rs. 77.85 per litre respectively with a 22 per cent VAT.

The association has sought time to meet Chief Minister Raghubar Das on September 20.

Last week, Mr Das had said decreasing the VAT on diesel was not possible as the money generated from it was used for development.

The rising prices have forced the Ranchi Bus Association to increase the bus fares up to Rs. 30.