Over 200 Hospitalised In Madhya Pradesh After Eating Prasad Laddoo

Patients admitted in Madhya Pradesh hospitals complained of upset stomach and vomiting and shared the same reason - "Had mawa laddoo, fell sick".

Cities | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: October 25, 2018 10:17 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Over 200 Hospitalised In Madhya Pradesh After Eating Prasad Laddoo

The doctors say that patients kept swarming the local hospitals from midnight till early morning.

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): 

Wednesday night saw a beeline of patients in the district and private hospitals of Damoh district in Madhya Pradesh. They all complained of upset stomach and vomiting and shared the same reason - "Had mawa laddoo, fell sick".

The mawa laddoos  were prepared and distributed by the women in Damoh as a Sharad Purnima prasad. Like every year, they bought mawa from the local shop and made laddoos. "My children had laddoos, I also ate some. A few minutes later, I started vomiting," said Kamla, one of the women admitted in the hospital.

The doctors say that patients kept swarming the local hospitals from midnight till early morning. "All the patients had similar symptoms and a common reason. It's either a case of food poisoning or could also be an infection due to unhygienic mawa preparation," said Dr Amit Prakash Jain from Damoh district hospital.

The district authorities have initiated an investigation.

(With Inputs From ANI)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Madhya PradeshDamohfood poisoning

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveCBI ChiefAlok NathNews in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusCardiorespiratory

................................ Advertisement ................................