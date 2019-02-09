Odisha Schoolgirl Found Pregnant After Routine Medical Check-Up: Police

The girl has been admitted to a hospital in Baripada, Odisha. (Representational)

A tribal girl, studying in a state-run residential school in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, has been found pregnant after a routine health check-up, police said today.

After the revelation, the school principal filed a police complaint. Meanwhile, the girl has been admitted to a hospital in Baripada.

In her statement to police, the girl said she had sexual relations with a youngster

The youth, who hails from a nearby village, is missing and efforts are on to locate him, Mohapatra said.

The incident comes days after another student was found six months pregnant. A boy from her school had been sent to a juvenile home for allegedly raping her.

Incidents of sexual abuse of minor girls in state-run residential schools have been reported from different districts in Odisha. Last month, a 14-year-old student had given birth to a baby in Kandhamal district.