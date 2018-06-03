1 Dead As Ferrari Convertible Crashes Into Flyover Wall In Kolkata A Ferrari sports car crashed near Kolkata killing one person

A Ferrari sports car crashed into a wall near Domjur in Kolkata Kolkata: A person was dead and another seriously injured after a Ferrari sports car in which they were travelling met with an accident at Pakuria area of Domjur in West Bengal on Sunday.



The accident spot on NH 6 is around a hour's drive from Kolkata.



The crash took place at about 9:30 am said the police.



The injured woman has been taken to a hospital in Kolkata said the officer at Domjur police station.



Sources say the driver of the Ferrari lost control on the highway. What exactly led to the crash will be revealed only after forensic tests, the police said.



The pictures of the terrible crash indicate that the car hit the side of the road, smashing the driver's door, and the entire front was reduced to a lump of mangled metals. A metal pipe, about 6 inches thick, can be seen having pierced the bonnet.



The car, a Ferrari California T, is a two-door, hard top convertible sports car, that makes over 500 horse power. To put those numbers into perspective, a Maruti Swift makes 86 bhp.



In July 2017, a man in his 20s died in an accident near Noida Sector 135, involving a speeding Lamborghini. The driver of the Swift Dzire tried to overtake the speeding high-end vehicle, which abruptly swerved to its left hitting a Maruti Eeco car.



The impact was such that the Eeco car rolled over into the forested area killing the driver instantly.



