Man In Punjab Burnt Alive Inside Car After It Catches Fire

The dead person was identified as Harnek Singh, 65, a former sarpanch of a village (Representational)

One person was burnt alive in a car that caught fire Saturday on Raikot road at the outskirts of the Mulanpur Dakha, about 25 km from Punjab's Ludhiana, police said.

The dead person was identified as Harnek Singh, 65, a former sarpanch of nearby Hissowal village, a police official said.

Mr Singh was alone in the car, he added.

He owned a commission agent shop at a grain market and was on his way to the shop when the incident occurred, the official said.

A short circuit could be the cause of the fire, the official said, adding the vehicle was completely damaged in the incident.

