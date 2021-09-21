Two Government Officials Caught Accepting Rs 1 Lakh Bribe In Madhya Pradesh

Based on a complaint, the police laid a trap and caught the two taking the bribe (Representational)

The Lokayukta police on Tuesday caught a Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) and an accountant allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a contractor for clearing a construction work bill in the Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh.

CMO of the Tendukheda Municipal Council Prakash Chand Pathak and accountant Jitendra Shrivastava had allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from the complainant for clearing his bills for road and drain construction, Lokayukta senior police official Sagar Rameshwar Singh Yadav said.

Based on a complaint, the Lokayukta police laid a trap and caught the two red-handed while they accepted the bribe amount at their office, he said.

A sub-engineer, who was standing outside the office when the money was being handed over, has also been co-accused in the case, another official said.

A case has been registered against the accused officials under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigations are on, he said.