Over Demand Of Buffalo, Uttar Pradesh Man Gives Wife Triple Talaq

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district allegedly gave illegal triple talaq to her wife after she was unable to fulfil his dowry demand of a buffalo and Rs 1 lakh, police said. The accused has been arrested.

"A Muslim man has been arrested for giving Triple Talaq to his wife in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh and sent to judicial custody. An FIR (first information report) has been registered on charges of domestic violence," a senior police officer said.

The women got married to the man in 2014 and they have an eight-months-old daughter.

On August 1, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant divorce among Muslims.

