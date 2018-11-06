Missing CRPF Jawan Traced In Hometown, Had Gone Home For Diwali: Police

A departmental inquiry and action is expected against him. (Representational)

A Central Reserve Police Force head constable, on duty at the central prison in Coimbatore and missing since November 3, has been traced to his hometown in Thanjavur district, the police said Monday.

46-year old Annadurai, working at CRPF Battalion camp at the prison for the last two years, had gone to take bath at 5 PM on November 3 after duty, they said.

As he did not return, the camp office filed a missing complaint with Race Course police the next day, police said.

Investigation revealed that Annadurai apprehending that he may not be sanctioned leave, left for his native town of Orathanadu to celebrate Diwali, police sources said.

A departmental inquiry and action is expected against him, they added.