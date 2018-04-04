Medical Student Who Skipped Exam Found Hanging In UP College Hostel According to some students, Sumit Siddharth was upset over something since the last few days and had not appeared for an exam on Monday.

Share EMAIL PRINT A BRD college student was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his hostel room (Representational) Gorakhpur: A fourth year MBBS student of Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a hostel room here today, the police said.



"Sumit Siddharth, a 2014 batch MBBS student, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in room number 119 at new UG hostel and it appears that he took the extreme step out of depression," Principal of the medical college Ganesh Kumar said.



According to some students, Mr Siddharth was upset over something since the last few days and had not appeared for an exam on Monday.



However, no suicide note was found, the police said.



The body has been sent for post mortem, SP city Vinay Kumar Singh said.



The principal said that Mr Siddharth's parents in Lucknow have been informed about the incident.



