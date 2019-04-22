Massive Fire Breaks Out At Thane Factory, No Casualties Reported

The fire broke out at around 6 am in the morning.

A massive fire broke out at a factory in Bhiwandi area in Maharashtra's Thane district this morning.

Three fire tenders have already reached the Kaba Brush company in the Jai Mata di compound, where the fire broke out, to douse the flames, said officials. No casualties have been reported but property worth lakhs of rupees has been damaged.

(More details are awaited)

