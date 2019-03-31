Massive Fire At Chemical Factory In Jodhpur, Several Fire Engines At Spot

Huge flames and smoke were seen emanating from the factory.

A massive fire has broken out at a chemical factory in Jodhpur today. Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to contain the fire, which has reportedly spread to one or two nearby factories. However, no casualties have been reported.

The fire started at a factory in the city's Bansi Industrial area.

Huge flames and smoke were seen emanating from the factory with firefighters struggling hard to extinguish the flame. Personnel of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) also reached the spot.

"The fire brigade and ambulances are here. The fire has reportedly spread to one or two nearby factories also. We are doing whatever we can to contain the fire," police said.

