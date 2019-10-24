Man Pours Hot Oil On Woman After Fight In Maharashtra: Police

The police said that they have arrested the accused. (Representational)

A 35-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Thane suffered serious burn injuries after her friend threw hot oil on her after an argument, the police said on Wednesday.

Police said that the woman came in contact with the man after her husband left her. They were in a relationship but would fight frequently as he used to come to her house drunk.

"On Wednesday, the accused came to her place around 1 am and asked her to allow him in. However, as she refused to allow him in, he slept outside her house, Around 2.30 am, the accused threw boiling oil on her," she said.

Woken up by the woman's screams, the neighbours rushed to her aid.

The police said that they have arrested the accused.

