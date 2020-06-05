Man, 50, Arrested For Alleged Rape Attempt On Baby Girl In Madhya Pradesh: Cops

In the morning, the accused lured the girl by offering chocolate and took her to his house where he tried to rape her, the police said.

Th accused was later arrested, the police said.

Datia, Madhya Pradesh:

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to rape a baby girl on Thursday morning in Indergarh town of Madhya Pradesh's Datia district, the police said.

The victim, aged less then two years, is grand-daughter of the accused mans friend, they said.

In the morning, the accused lured the girl by offering chocolate and took her to his house where he tried to rape her, said Indergarh police station in-charge Raju Razak.

When the girl started crying, the accused fled the spot, but was later arrested, Razak said.

On the complaint of the victims family, a case under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, was registered against the accused, the official added

