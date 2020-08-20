Maharashtra Woman Duped Of Rs 3.80 Lakh By Man She Met Online

The man and the woman had met on an online matrimonial portal. (Representational)

A 33-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Palghar district was allegedly cheated of Rs 3.80 lakh by a man she met on a matrimonial website, police said on Thursday.

An employee of a private firm, the victim came in contact with UK-based Bavin Deve Gouda on a Marathi matrimonial website in July, an official said.

The accused had allegedly told the victim that he will be travelling to Mumbai to meet her and he was sending her a gift through a courier service, the official said.

The victim was later allegedly informed by the accused that the parcel was held up by an inspection agency and she would have to pay a penalty to get it, he said.

In the process, the victim was conned of Rs 3.80 lakh, an amount which she kept depositing in a bank account given by the accused over a period of time, the official said.

An offence under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC was registered in this regard on Tuesday and further probe is underway, Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.

