Maharashtra Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Raping Teenage Daughters

A teacher in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping his two minor daughters over the last five years, the police said.

"As per the complaint, the man has been raping his 17-year-old daughter since the last five years. He started sexually assaulting his younger daughter, who is 14-year-old now, last year," Nagbhid police station officer said,

The man's wife has been bed-ridden since many years.

The girls told their uncle about the incident and he approached the police.

Police have filed a case against the accused under the strict law against child sex abuse.

