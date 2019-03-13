Maharashtra Labourer Allegedly Set On Fire By Woman After Argument

The police have registered a case and are continuing investigation. (Representational)

A 29-year-old labourer in Maharashtra's Vashi is battling for life after he was allegedly set on fire by a woman after an argument, police said.

Both of them worked together and lived in the same locality. Police said that the two had been drinking at the woman's house on Monday. "Within no time, an argument broke out between them and in a fit of rage; the woman poured kerosene all over him and set him on fire. He suffered serious burn injuries," Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Katkar said.

The police have registered a case and are continuing investigation.