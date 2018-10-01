Legal Action Against Officials Who Abandon Parents: Biren Singh

Mr Singh said that many aged people have approached him with complaints against their children during his monthly meet with general public.

Cities | | Updated: October 01, 2018 18:17 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Legal Action Against Officials Who Abandon Parents: Biren Singh

Those who ill-treat parents will never be successful in their life, says Manipur CM N Biren Singh

Imphal: 

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh today said that his government will take legal action against officials who fail to look after their parents.

Speaking on the occasion of International Day of Older Persons at Khuman Lampak in the state capital, the chief minister said one cannot succeed without the blessings of his or her parents.

Mr Singh also said that many aged people have approached him with complaints against their children during his monthly meet with general public. "Those who misbehave and ill-treat parents will never be successful in their life. On the contrary, those who seek their parents' blessing will surely succeed," he said.

"If any government official or employee is found to have abandoned their parents, legal action will be initiated against him or her," the CM added.

State education minister Th Radheshyam, who was also a part of Monday's event, said parents remain concerned for their children all life, but they have no one to look after them as they turn old.

"Parents take care of their children under all circumstances. The same rule should apply for grown-ups. They, too, should be able to cater to the needs of their aging parents," he added.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singhaction against government officialsabandon parents

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Nirav ModiTanushree DuttaApple Executives MurderRaj KapoorVirat KohliSuresh RainaSensexNews in BanglaLive TVTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusOnePlus 6TFlipkart SaleiPhone XRAmazon SaleSurface Pro 6Best Power BanksPrice ComparisonAutumn WardrobeWatch Brands

................................ Advertisement ................................