Legal Action Against Officials Who Abandon Parents: Biren Singh

Those who ill-treat parents will never be successful in their life, says Manipur CM N Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh today said that his government will take legal action against officials who fail to look after their parents.

Speaking on the occasion of International Day of Older Persons at Khuman Lampak in the state capital, the chief minister said one cannot succeed without the blessings of his or her parents.

Mr Singh also said that many aged people have approached him with complaints against their children during his monthly meet with general public. "Those who misbehave and ill-treat parents will never be successful in their life. On the contrary, those who seek their parents' blessing will surely succeed," he said.

"If any government official or employee is found to have abandoned their parents, legal action will be initiated against him or her," the CM added.

State education minister Th Radheshyam, who was also a part of Monday's event, said parents remain concerned for their children all life, but they have no one to look after them as they turn old.

"Parents take care of their children under all circumstances. The same rule should apply for grown-ups. They, too, should be able to cater to the needs of their aging parents," he added.