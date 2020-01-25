Chhattisgarh Man Runs Over Parents, Mother Killed, Father Critical

Suraj Singh, who doesn't know driving, pressed the accelerator instead of the brakes. (Representational)

In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old man ran over his parents while trying to drive his car, leaving the mother dead and the father critically injured, police in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa area said on Saturday.

"Gyan Singh (55) and his wife Moti Bai (45) hail from Rajasthan and sell traditional herbs moving from village to village. On Friday, they set up shop near their parked vehicle and were displaying their wares when the mishap took place," he said.

Suraj Singh, who does not know to drive properly, started the Mahindra Marshal vehicle but then pressed the accelerator instead of the brakes and failed to control the vehicle from that point, the official said.

"He ran over Gyan Singh and Moti Bai. The two were rushed to hospital where the woman was declared dead on arrival while the man is critical and has been shifted for better treatment to a facility in Bilaspur," he added.

Suraj Singh has been charged under section 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.