2 Minor Girls Allegedly Gang-Raped For 2 Months In Kolkata, Security Guard Involved

Angry relatives of the girls started a signature campaign demanding death penalty to the rapists.

Two minor girls were allegedly gang-raped repeatedly for two months in Kolkata's Gobindapur area.The girls said that they had been raped repeatedly by a security guard and his friend.The accused security guard and his friend used to lure the minor girls with food and money and then take them to an empty room in the housing complex and rape them there. Ironically, this was the same complex which he is supposed to safeguard.This continued for two months until her teacher questioned about a noticeable bite mark on one of the minor girl's cheek. The girl first hesitated to talk about it as she was threatened by the alleged rapists, but then revealed all the details about the ache in her body and what the two accused did to her and her friend.

The testimony led to the arrest of both the accused on Wednesday and a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Soon after the arrest, angry relatives and neighbours of the girls started a signature campaign demanding death penalty to the rapists.



"Some boys came to beat us up. Take money and said withdraw the case, they said. We just want the rapists to be hanged," said one of the relatives.

"The girls used to call him daadu (grandfather). We never thought he would do this," said another relative.



The girls were sent to the hospital for medical examination and an investigation is underway.A surge in sexual crimes against minors has been reported recently. In January, an eight-year-old girl, who belonged to a nomadic Muslim tribe in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, was allegedly abducted, drugged, gang-raped, tortured and killed.In Indore, an infant below the age of one was allegedly raped and killed.

Taking cognizance of such crimes, the central government brought an ordinance making rapes of children punishable with death.



