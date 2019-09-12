Tiger Kills Rajasthan Man In Second Attack In A Month

An official said it was the second such attack and it could be by the same tiger (Representational)

A man was killed by a tiger in Rajasthan's Karauli district on Thursday, an official said.

The incident took place in the Kailadevi wildlife forest area, when Pintu, in his 20s, was on the way to his fields.

His body was found a few metres away from the spot where the attack took place, Karauli DCF Shrawan Kumar said, adding that the victim had injury marks on his neck.

Mr Kumar said it was the second such attack after September 8 and it could be by the same tiger.

However, the DCF said it couldn't be said that the tiger had turned man-eater.

The district administration and police officials were informed about the incident and the body was sent for a post-mortem, he added.

