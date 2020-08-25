Jharkhand Constable Arrested For Raping Colleague On Pretext Of Marriage: Cops

Police said they are investigating the matter (Representational)

A Jharkhand Police constable from the state's Ramgarh district was arrested today for allegedly raping his colleague on the pretext of marrying her, officials said.

The woman police officer, who is at the sub-inspector-rank, has alleged that she was repeatedly raped by the 28-year-old constable who had promised to marry her, they said.

Both of them were posted at the Mandu police station, some 72 km away from the state capital Ranchi, Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar told PTI.

The woman officer lodged a complaint when the constable refused to marry her and married a different person, he said.

The constable was arrested based on the woman police officer's complaint, he added.

Police said they are investigating the matter.