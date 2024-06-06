Indore Residents Launch Mega Campaign To Save Trees

Each tree is being marked with a board detailing its species and trunk circumference.

A determined group of Indore residents have taken a stand against the indiscriminate cutting of trees by launching a campaign to preserve the area's green cover.

The locals of MOG Lines area of Indore are numbering each tree and recording detailed information about them. This also includes creating a passbook to document the status of every tree, aiming to prevent unnecessary deforestation.

The campaign, which will span a week, involves residents preparing a comprehensive record to present in court. They are also committed to documenting any tree that is felled during this period. This grassroots initiative is designed to ensure transparency and accountability in the project's execution.

The MOG Lines area is undergoing significant redevelopment under the Smart City Project. The plan involves demolishing old quarter houses to make way for four high-rise buildings and a new market. This project aims to expand the central city's old and large markets, generating income for future municipal works. However, the levelling of land has necessitated the removal of numerous trees, sparking the current protest.

Community Mobilisation and Symbolic Protests

More than 50 residents, including women and children, have actively participated in the campaign. They have shown their commitment by attaching themselves to the trees in symbolic protest. Each tree is being marked with a board detailing its species and trunk circumference.

Municipal Response and Future Plans

Rajendra Rathore, the Garden Committee incharge of the Municipal Corporation though has said that not all trees will be cut.

"Permission has been given to cut trees in MOG Lines for the Smart City Project. This is not a matter for the Nagar Nigam, but for the Smart City initiative. A plot has been sold to a firm by Smart City. The firm applied for permission to cut down 24 trees. Permission has been granted to relocate 15 trees and cut down 9 trees after paying the required fees. The permissions are in accordance with the rules for this private plot, which was sold by the Nagar Nigam. Under the Smart City project, every tree is being accounted for diligently. Our goal is to plant 5.1 million trees. Currently, the city has 9% greenery, and we aim to increase this to 25%", Mr Rathore said.

As the week-long campaign progresses, residents hope their efforts will lead to a reconsideration of the current deforestation strategy and the adoption of more environmentally friendly alternatives. Their ultimate goal is to balance urban development with ecological preservation, ensuring that Indore's future growth does not come at the expense of its natural heritage.

Ajay Chauhan, a local citizen said, "We should plant as many trees as possible. They should not be cut down; they should be preserved."

Dinesh Dawar, a MSc student said "Planting trees is essential. There is a significant water problem in a city like Indore. If we plant more trees, we will benefit from increased oxygen."

Amit Shinde, local resident said "These trees are nearly a century old. The 1930 Gazetteer shows they are 80-100 years old. Our parents planted trees in front of their houses. Now, the administration is cutting them down mercilessly. Over 100 trees have already been cut."