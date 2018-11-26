In A Fit Of Rage, UP Man Slashes Baby's Neck, Cutting Her Vocal Cord

Doctors treating the baby said her speech is likely to be severely impaired

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad allegedly slashed the neck and fingers of his 6-month-old baby girl on Sunday. Doctors treating the baby said that her speech may be severely impaired as her vocal cord has been cut.

The police have arrested the man, in his mid-twenties, who has been identified as Jahid.

Jahid and his wife had a fight yesterday night reported news agency ANI. He reportedly accused his wife of having an extra-marital affair with a man in the neighbourhood. The police said that during interrogation Jahid told them he overheard neighbours gossip about his wife and that he was not the father of the baby. Later at night when he asked his wife she allegedly did not reply to his questions, said the police and in a fit of rage he attacked the baby and his wife with a kitchen knife.

While the baby was severely injured, the wife suffered minor cuts on her arm.

The police have started an investigation and questioned the family and the neighbours, who said that the man was allegedly a drug addict and often beat his wife.