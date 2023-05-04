Gujarat Man Kills Ex Girlfriend, Hides Body On College Campus: Cops

The accused confessed to the killing during questioning, police said. (Representational)

A man was arrested on Wednesday in Gujarat's Mehsana district for the alleged murder of his former girlfriend, a student of a pharmacy college, police said.

The body of the woman had been found at an under-construction laboratory on the college premises at Vadasma on April 29.

The woman was in a relationship with the accused, a student of the same college, but had broken up with him a year ago, said a police release.

The accused resented the break-up and the fact that she spoke to another male student, officials said.

On April 28, he took her to an isolated part of the college campus on the pretext of offering her a notebook. They had an argument during which he allegedly strangled her and fled from the spot.

Police zeroed in on the accused from CCTV footage which showed him talking to the girl before she went missing.

He was picked up from his native Valsad district, and confessed to the killing during questioning, officials said, adding that further probe was on.

