Girl In UP Village Rode Bike. 3 Men Threatened To Kill Her, Father

The girl's father said that the men fired inside their house to scare them. (Representational)

A case has been registered against three men for allegedly threatening a girl and her father over her riding a Bullet motorcycle in a village in Greater Noida, the police said today.

The girl's father told police that the three men were irked by his daughter riding a bike last week.

"Later that afternoon, four men came to my house and warned my daughter against riding the Bullet. They said they would kill both of us if she ever rode the bike again," he said in his complaint.

"They fire in the air inside my house and followed me to the terrace. They abused and manhandled. They left when I began shouting for help," the girl's father alleged.

Station House Officer Anil Kumar said that they have filed a case against the men. A probe is underway and efforts are on to arrest the accused men," he told PTI.

