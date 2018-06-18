Gaya Gang-Rape Case: Woman, Daughter Record Statement In Court The two recorded their statements under section 164 of CrPC with regard to the case before the Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Swati Singh.

Three people have been arrested in the case (File) Gaya (Bihar): The 15-year-old girl and her mother, who were raped by a group of men in Gaya last week, recorded their statements in a court today.



Women's police station SHO and the investigation officer of the case, Sima Kumari, produced them in the court under police protection.



A group of armed youths tied a man to a tree and raped his wife and daughter in Gaya district on June 13. The family was waylaid while they were crossing the area on a motorcycle near Sondiha village of the district, police said.



Three persons - two from Sondiha and another from a neighbouring village - have been arrested in the case.



Additional Director General of Police, CID, Binay Kumar yesterday said DNA tests would be conducted to identify the culprits in the gangrape case.



A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Patna had on June 15 visited the place of occurrence to collect samples and evidence in the gangrape case, Ms Kumar said.



