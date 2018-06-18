Forest Guard Assaulted By A Gang In Tamil Nadu The gang, which came in a car, bundled the forest guard Prabhu into the vehicle last night, and sped away.

A four-member gang allegedly kidnapped and beat up a 30-year-old forest guard who had allegedly collected money from some people under the pretext of getting them government jobs, police said today.



The gang, which came in a car, bundled the forest guard Prabhu into the vehicle last night, and sped away, they said.



On seeing this, people in the area informed the forest guard's mother and she lodged a complaint, the police said.



Meanwhile, the police received information that an injured Mr Prabhu has been hospitalised in Coimbatore.



Investigations revealed that Mr Prabhu had collected money from some people by promising them government jobs, the police said, adding this might be the reason behind the abduction of the forest guard.



Mr Prabhu was being interrogated, the police said, adding a search was on for the gang.



Mr Prabhu was a forest guard was working at Arachalure village, 25 kms from here.



