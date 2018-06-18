Forest Guard Assaulted By A Gang In Tamil Nadu

The gang, which came in a car, bundled the forest guard Prabhu into the vehicle last night, and sped away.

Cities | | Updated: June 18, 2018 18:34 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Forest Guard Assaulted By A Gang In Tamil Nadu

Prabhu has been hospitalised in Coimbatore (Representational)

Erode:  A four-member gang allegedly kidnapped and beat up a 30-year-old forest guard who had allegedly collected money from some people under the pretext of getting them government jobs, police said today.

The gang, which came in a car, bundled the forest guard Prabhu into the vehicle last night, and sped away, they said.

On seeing this, people in the area informed the forest guard's mother and she lodged a complaint, the police said.

Meanwhile, the police received information that an injured Mr Prabhu has been hospitalised in Coimbatore.

Investigations revealed that Mr Prabhu had collected money from some people by promising them government jobs, the police said, adding this might be the reason behind the abduction of the forest guard.

Mr Prabhu was being interrogated, the police said, adding a search was on for the gang.

Comments
Mr Prabhu was a forest guard was working at Arachalure village, 25 kms from here.

For more Erode news, please click

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Tamil NaduErode News

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilHIVTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonOla

................................ Advertisement ................................