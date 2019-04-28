Five-Year-Old Boy Among Four People Killed In UP Car Crash

The car driver is undergoing treatment at a hospital. (Representational)

A five-year-old boy was among four people killed in a car crash on the Eastern Peripheral Highway in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday.

The accident took place around 2 am when the victims were returning home in Bulandshahr from Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The speeding car in which they were travelling was apparently hit from the rear side by an unidentified vehicle after which it crashed into a side cut on the highway, the police said.

"While Pankaj Verma, a jeweller, his workers Iqbal and Khalil died on the spot, Iqbal''s five-year-old son succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Car driver Ankit is critical," Dankaur Station House Officer (SHO) Samresh Kumar Singh said.

The car was badly damaged in the accident. "It appears that the car driver survived as the air bag on his side of the dashboard had opened while the other air bags did not work properly," he added.

The SHO said details of the accident were being worked out and they were trying to find out the other vehicle involved in the accident.

