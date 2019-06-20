Five Missing After Boat Capsizes In Narmada In Madhya Pradesh

A search operation is still on (Representational)

A boat carrying 15 persons capsized in the Narmada river in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh today, the police said.

While others managed to swim ashore, five persons - four women and a boy - were still missing, said district Superintendent of Police RRS Parihar.

The incident took place at Narayanganj when the victims were going from Bakhari Ghat in Seoni district to Gohgaon Ghat in Mandla district, he said.

Additional collector Meena Masram and senior police officials have reached the spot and a search operation is on, he said.