Firecracker Explosion In House Kills Three in Andhra Pradesh

Three members of a family lost their lives when firecrackers, meant for sale during Diwali, exploded at a house in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district today, police said.

The blast is believed to have been caused by a short-circuit that triggered a fire around 3 am. The crackers were hoarded in the residence of Muthuyala Reddy at Subbaraopeta area of Rajamahendravaram, a police officer said.

Three persons of a family died on the spot and many got injured. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital and said to be critical, the officer said, adding that a case had been registered and investigation was on.