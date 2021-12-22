Faridabad Bank Looted. As Cops Examine CCTV, 2 More Robbed Within 1 Km

As cops examined CCTV footage, they got another complaint of theft at an ATM (Representational)

Three masked men barged into a bank and ran away with Rs 1.84 lakh cash in Faridabad Central area on Wednesday, police said.

Two more thefts were reported shortly within 1 km from the bank, they told news agency PTI.

"Around 12:45 pm, three masked men arrived on a motorcycle and barged into Canara Bank in Sector 15, Faridabad through the back gate. They held the cashier hostage at gunpoint and looted the bank. The incident has been captured on CCTV," the police told Press Trust of India, adding that they have launched a search to arrest the accused.

As the police were examining the footage, they received another complaint of theft at an ATM in nearby Sector 14.

As soon as a woman withdrew Rs 5,000 from the ATM, a man barged into the ATM vestibule and snatched the money from her. He then took away the motorcycle of a man who tried to stop him, by pointing a country-made pistol.

Police said they have identified the accused.

More details awaited.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)