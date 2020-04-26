5 Of A Family Found Dead In UP's Etah

Five members of a family were found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Etah. (Representational)

Five members of a family were found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district on Saturday morning, police said.

Bodies of retired health worker Rajeshwar Prasad Pachauri (80), his daughter-in-law Divya, her two children (10-year-old and one-year-old) and her sister Bulbul were found lying in the house.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Police official Sunil Kumar Singh said that the bodies were found at different places in the house and foam was seen coming out of their mouth.

An empty bottle of toilet cleaner, sulfas tablets and blades have also been recovered from the spot.

The bodies were first seen by family's neighbours who informed the police about the incident.