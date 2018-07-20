Elderly Woman Beaten, Stripped In Punjab

A police case has been registered against six people over the incident. (Representational image)

A case was registered against six people for allegedly beating up and stripping a 60-year-old woman in a village in Punjab's Bathinda district, police said on Thursday.

The victim was allegedly thrashed by the accused on Sunday night on the suspicion that she was having an illicit relationship with a 30-year-old man kept for household work. They also filmed the incident and posted it on social media.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that the accused were her grandsons, and they wanted to get the house vacated in which they were living.

The victim stated that she had been living with her husband in a rented house. Being an elderly couple, they offered accommodation to the 30-year-old man to help them in household work.

One of the accused, living near their house, was suspecting that they had offered accommodation to the man for "wrong" reasons.

The six accused entered her house by scaling the wall and started beating her up, the victim. The accused also removed her clothes and made a video of the incident, which they posted on social media, she alleged in her complaint.

"We have recorded the statement of the woman and registered a case against the six people under relevant sections of the IPC," said Harbans Singh, the station house officer (SHO) of Maur police station.

The accused are absconding and raids are being conducted to arrest them, the SHO added.