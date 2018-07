The SHO of Kairana Police Station said the case is being investigated. (Representational)

Eight members of a family, including two children, were admitted to a hospital for suspected food poisoning at a village in Shamli district, the police said today.



After drinking cold drinks from a local shop, they complained of headache, vomiting and stomach disorder following which they were shifted to district hospital, the SHO of Kairana Police Station said.



The case is being investigated , the police official said.





More details awaited.