Eight Families Left Homeless In Shimla Fire That Took 3 Hours To Put Out

Local villagers managed to douse the raging flames after three hours and save the other houses from the blaze.

Eight Families Left Homeless In Shimla Fire That Took 3 Hours To Put Out

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said

Shimla:

Eight families lost their homes overnight to a massive fire that broke out in a four-storeyed wooden house with 20 rooms in Shimla, officials said.

Local villagers managed to douse the raging flames after three hours and save the other houses from the blaze.

The fire brigade reached the village in Nawar valley around 3 am today after the villagers extinguished the raging flames. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Newsbeep

Primary aid is being provided to the affected families by the local administration.

No injuries have been reported so far and the damage caused is being assessed.

Comments
Shimla fireEight families homeless

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india