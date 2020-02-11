Pedestrian Crushed To Death By Drunken Woman Driver In Madhya Pradesh: Police

The accident happened on Monday night in Jabalpur (Representational)

A female driver under the influence of alcohol allegedly knocked down and killed a pedestrian in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 11:30pm on Monday under Gorabazar police station limits, an official said.

"The car driven, by a woman identified as 40-year-old Ramandeep, hit Krishna Swami (24) in Bilhari area. A test conducted on the accused showed that she was under the influence of liquor. We have arrested her and seized the car," Gorabazar police station official Santosh Patel said.