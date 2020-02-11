Pedestrian Crushed To Death By Drunken Woman Driver In Madhya Pradesh: Police

The woman has been arrested after tests conducted showed she was driving under the influence of alcohol, the cops said.

The accident happened on Monday night in Jabalpur (Representational)

Jabalpur:

A female driver under the influence of alcohol allegedly knocked down and killed a pedestrian in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 11:30pm on Monday under Gorabazar police station limits, an official said.

"The car driven, by a woman identified as 40-year-old Ramandeep, hit Krishna Swami (24) in Bilhari area. A test conducted on the accused showed that she was under the influence of liquor. We have arrested her and seized the car," Gorabazar police station official Santosh Patel said.

